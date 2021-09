TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Wildcats (3-3-0) defeated Nebraska (4-4-0) with a final score of 3-2. The match began largely in favor of the Cornhuskers as they were able to take an early lead in the 8th minute. Arizona got to work fast, equalizing the match 10 minutes later. They were tied 1-1 at the half but advanced to 2-2 with five minutes left in regulation. In what was believed to be a match headed for over time, redshirt senior Jill Aguilera was able to score a brace and the game-winning goal to tip the match with 90 seconds left. The Cats were out-shot by the Huskers 24-16 (13-7) but collected more corner kick opportunities by four. Hope Hisey was on fire as she made 11 saves, increasing her total to 44.

