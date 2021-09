While the Christian County Relay For Life is this coming Friday, the festivities officially got underway Tuesday afternoon with a new ribbon signing event. It took place at the Christian County Justice Center, where attendees where able to sign a large, purple ribbon with the names of those who have fought, or passed away, due to cancer. Relay organizer Pam Futrell says this event is all about honoring the survivors and remembering those who have passed.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 9 DAYS AGO