CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapel Hill, NC

Howell, Chandler, Downs help No. 21 UNC beat Virginia 59-39

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Sam Howell threw for five touchdowns while also running for a career-best 112 yards as No. 21 North Carolina beat Virginia 59-39 on Saturday night. The Tar Heels scored touchdowns on all five of their second-half drives. That helped turn a 28-24 halftime deficit into a 52-31 lead on Howell’s short TD throw to Kamari Morales with 12:13 left. The Tar Heels finished with 699 total yards. That included Ty Chandler running for a career-high 198 yards and two scores. Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 554 yards to set a program record. He also threw for four scores.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
Football
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Howell
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

An election audit prompted by the Republican-controlled Arizona state Senate appears to confirm President Biden won Maricopa County, Ariz., in the 2020 presidential election, several news outlets reported. An official report by Cyber Ninjas, the contractor who was hired for the audit, is slated to be given to the state...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy