Boston, MA

Michelle Wu, Anissa Essaibi-George make their case for Boston's Black voters

By Amy Sokolow, Boston Herald
tribuneledgernews.com
 5 days ago

Sep. 19—Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi-George have some serious ground to make up with Boston's Black voters to become the city's mayor. Voters in the Boston neighborhoods with the largest portion of Black residents, including Dorchester, Hyde Park, Mattapan and Roxbury, largely supported two of the three Black candidates in the mayoral primary last week: Acting Mayor Kim Janey and City Councilor Andrea Campbell.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

