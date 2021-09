The Salvation Army Kroc Center is raising money and spreading awareness about its programs. An Evening at the Kroc is happening on Thursday, September 23rd at 7:00pm. The event will be virtual for a second year because of the pandemic. It will include a silent auction, a live art piece will be created and auctioned off, and there will be presentations showcasing the impact of the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Learn more by watching the video.

CHARITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO