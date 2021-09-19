CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What channel is Bears vs. Bengals on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 2 game

By Edward Sutelan
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals have reached the playoffs just 14 times in the history of their franchise. Andy Dalton was the team's starting quarterback for five of those seasons. He also went 2-11 in his final season in Cincinnati as the team finished 2-14, the worst record in the league in 2019, and drafted Joe Burrow with its first overall pick. Dalton was cut, Burrow was named the starter and the franchise has moved on.

