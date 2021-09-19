Giant Norwich Harbor mural restored with 'popping' bright colors
tribuneledgernews.com
5 days ago
Sep. 19—NORWICH — Local artist David Bishop saw a photo in the newspaper of the new city fire boat on a trial run in Norwich Harbor, but it wasn't the boat that caught his eye, it was the background. In one photo, behind the boat, the faded, peeling and rust-stained...
As any savvy Instagrammer knows, nothing makes a good selfie backdrop like a good mural. In the blossoming Garden Oaks/Oak Forest neighborhood (GOOF to those in the know), locals are gathering for snaps at a beloved mural making a big return. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic,...
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Volunteers of all artistic abilities are being sought to help restore the Great Wall Mural of Point Pleasant Beach.
Located on the Cooks Lane wall of Jaeger Lumber near the Point Pleasant Beach Train Station, the Great Wall Mural of Point Pleasant Beach features a picture timeline of the first 100 years of Point Pleasant Beach, from 1885 to 1985.
Like many artists, Brian Miller’s parents weren’t thrilled when their child expressed an interest in art. So, after taking some art courses at a community college in Oregon, where he’s from, Miller kept art in his back pocket. “I ended up in retail for a while, then eventually got into picture framing,” he says, “but I always kept playing around with art because I knew I wanted to be an artist.”
Sep. 24—NORWICH — Residents in the quiet Mediterranean Lane neighborhood in Norwichtown started to worry as soon as they saw a giant event tent being erected and delivery trucks arriving at 138 Mediterranean Lane last Friday. On Saturday, the cars arrived. When the driveway and lawn at the house filled,...
Sep. 24—In two vacant buildings along Rock Island's 2nd Avenue, vibrant vinyl prints have replaced "For Lease" signs and views into empty rooms. They depict designs of new businesses, including a community center, anime lounge and cat cafe. Passersby may think these pieces, vinyl wraps placed in 1608 and 1808...
Although many would say they enjoy reflecting on pieces of artwork, few people find themselves at an art exhibition or gallery to do so. In Downtown Mocksville, the artwork makes its way to you. Murals and art around town evoke thoughts and feelings of home for those who take the time to give them more than just a glance passing by.
After last year’s giant prisms , the Garment District’s newest art public art installation is a series of huge origami sculptures!. Seven different creations make up Hacer: Transformations , created by California artist Hacer. They line the public plazas of Broadway between 36 th and 39 th Streets , and will be up through November 23 .
Sep. 21—PRINCETON — Rain clouds were overhead Monday afternoon, but this didn't keep memories of a downtown's colorful past from going on a wall and becoming fresh art for the entire community. Local artists and volunteers gathered at 200 Mercer Street to install the final panels of a new mural...
Clayton, N.C. — El Padre Peter Grace de St. Ann en Johnston County esta uniendo a diferentes comunidades con el arte. Una amistad que empezo hace 10 anos con un artista the mosaicos Mexicano, ahora es un mensaje que esta expuesto en una iglesia para toda la comunidad. Visitors to...
Mountain landscapes are tough to come by in Kansas. The Samuel Jackson Park, however, has a 50-foot mural featuring mountain peaks. The mural, in its final stages, has been a collaborative project between Topeka artist Robert Bustamante and Highland Park High School. The project began after 2021 HPHS graduate Eliseo...
JACKSON, MI – A new mural decorating a wall at Jackson Coffee Company symbolizes the partial return of a program that’s beautified downtown Jackson since 2018. The mural is the only one being painted this year as part of “Bright Site,” a pared-down version of Bright Walls festival due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The three-day event is Sept. 16-18.
Morrison’s Dinosaur Ridge has long provided a unique chance to see the footprints left by dinosaurs. But starting now, visitors will also get a fresh perspective of what it might have been like to see dinosaurs walk across the area’s prehistoric landscape. That perspective will come via a new mural...
STONE HARBOR – The Stone Harbor Bird Sanctuary will be closed to the public on or about Sept. 20 for five days while wetland restoration experts contracted by the borough begin work managing invasive vegetation in the wetlands and transition areas of the sanctuary. According to a municipal release, vegetation...
Some of the nation’s best balloon pilots will converge at the Balloons Over Bay Harbor week Sept. 17–19 for a number of daytime flights and on-the-ground “night glows.” But not all of the action involves hot air. There’ll also be a 3k Autumn Glory Color Run & Walk ($20) starting at 10am Saturday on Main Street in the Village at Bay Harbor and following a colorful route under the rising balloons to East Park and back. Back at the village, family fun activities (food and street vendors, face painting, and more) await as more hot air balloons launch from the Marina Lawn. That’s where you’ll want to be to watch (or join) the 1pm Bay Harbor Bow Wow, where pets will walk the red carpet to win prizes in weight class, best costume, best owner/dog look-alike, and best dog jump. Registration is $20 before the event and $25 the day of the event. Register on bayharbor.com/events or on Bay Harbor, Michigan Facebook page.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - By the end of September, the Mountain View Community Council plans to have a set of new murals lining Mountain View Drive. In an already vibrant community, the hope is to add colorful art that reflects the culture and diversity in the area. Mountain View Community...
One of the best things about living in Worcester is that every now and again, you turn a corner on a street you drive almost daily, and suddenly there's something beautifully, vibrantly new. That was me Sunday, turning from Paine Street onto Harlow, and encountering the beautiful underwater seascape mural created by multidisciplinary artist Kristian Rodriguez, who also works under the name Nu Element, with the help of some neighborhood kids.
Three Rivers Artist Guild to host viewing event open to public from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25Oregon City is home to several murals, but due to a signage ordinance passed several years ago, mural activity sadly came to a halt. Over the past two years Oregon City residents appealed to the city of Oregon City to allow the installation of murals once again. Spurred on with the help of local art organizations and support from city advocates, as of September murals are once again accepted under the city's code. In July, the Three Rivers Artist Guild received a...
Georgiana resident and owner of A Color Affair, Michelle Tuttle Black, set out with a goal of recreating a beloved mural in downtown Georgiana more than three months ago. After seven days of hard work, the mural is finally restored to its former glory. The mural, painted on the former...
Comments / 0