Uniontown, PA

The mountain area weatherman, and WMBS

By Loren Hughes For the Herald-Standard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy dad writes a weekly column for the Herald Standard. This week he is busy so I thought maybe I could fill in for him. Growing up, my older brother Chris and my younger sister Jeni and I were used to hearing our dad give a morning radio report to the local radio station in the late 1970s and early 1980s. We were used to people stopping to visit and talk weather. Our dad, Jack Hughes, was known as the Mountain Area Weather Man. Technically he was a weather observer, not a forecaster, but we didn’t care. He was responsible for collecting weather data, precipitation amounts and the previous day’s high and low temperatures and providing it to the National Weather Service.

