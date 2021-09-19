CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Davis shuts out Yoel Romero at Bellator 266

By Daniel Cunningham
In the main event of Bellator 266, we saw one of the more highly anticipated promotional debuts in some time. The Solider of God, Yoel Romero (13-5), was making his return and Bellator debut as he took on Phil Davis (22-6). This is the first time Romero competed since March...

