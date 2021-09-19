CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

McNeese uses strong second half to beat Southern 31-24

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0c0eGKsC00

Mason Pierce returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and Cody Orgeron tossed a 3-yard scoring pass to Josh Matthews early in the fourth quarter to help McNeese rally past Southern 31-24 in nonconference play on Saturday.

The first half was all Ladarius Skelton and Southern after Pierce's TD return for the Cowboys (1-2). Skelton had scoring throws of 42 yards to Travis Tucker and 7 yards to Devon Benn to put the Jaguars (1-2) up 14-7 with 5:50 left in the first quarter. After a Jacob Abel 32-yard field goal pulled McNeese within 14-10, Skelton struck again with a 42-yard scoring strike to Ethan Howard for a 21-10 halftime lead.

The tide turned on Southern's first possession of the second half when Jarrius Wallace intercepted Skelton and returned it 21 yards to the Jaguars' 26-yard line. A penalty on the Jaguars moved the ball the the 13 and Stephon Huderson scored on first down to cut the Cowboys' deficit to four just 2:41 into the third quarter. Abel's second field goal — a 25-yarder — had McNeese within a point heading to the final quarter. Orgeron's TD strike made it 28-21 and Abel booted his third field goal to push the lead to 10 with 7:59 remaining.

Orgeron completed just 7 of 16 passes for 75 yards for McNeese. Huderson rushed for 112 yards on 23 carries.

Skelton was 14-of-21 passing for 207 yards. Craig Nelson and Benn combined to rush for 110 yards, splitting 25 carries.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

McNeese Travels To Baton Rouge To Take On Southern Jaguars

It's going down at A.W. Mumford Stadium this Saturday with the McNeese State University going head-to-head with Southern Univerity for some major gridiron action. Don't miss it! See it in person and catch a good seat prior to kick-off at 6 pm this Saturday. Get there early to get your tailgate party jumping.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Cowboys#American Football#Mcneese#Southern#Td#Ap
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly adding to their quarterback depth ahead of the start of the 2021 regular season. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFC South franchise is re-signing veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian. Siemian, 29, was a seventh round NFL Draft pick out of Northwestern in...
NFL
WAFB

McNeese football previews the Southern Jaguars

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Leading up to the third game of the season against Southern, McNeese (0-2) football head coach Frank Wilson, quarterback Cody Orgeron and cornerback Corione Harris met with the media for a press conference. Watch their press conferences below.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Phoenixville News

UNI explodes in second half behind Theo Day to beat Sac State

SACRAMENTO, California – Northern Iowa trailed Sacramento State at halftime Saturday at Hornet Stadium. When the Panthers came out of the lockerroom for the second half it was a brand new day. After getting only seven passing yards from Will McElvain in the first half, UNI switched to Michigan State...
SACRAMENTO, CA
theadvocate.com

Southern focusing on better tackling for McNeese game

When asked specifically what he’d like to see his football team do better Saturday, Southern coach Jason Rollins didn’t hesitate and didn’t pontificate. “Tackling” was his one-word answer with the question still echoing in Tuesday’s Zoom news conference. Rollins watched his Jaguars defenders bounce off Miles College ballcarriers like duckpins...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Reflector

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rose grabs first win with strong second half

Thanks to a second quarter flurry and stifling defense in the second half, the J.H. Rose football team took down Southwest Onslow 50-12 at home Friday night, securing its first win of the season. The Rampants completed the non-conference slate with a 1-3 record while the Stallions dropped to 0-3.
HIGH SCHOOL
WAFB

McNeese shifts focus to Southern following 0-2 start

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Despite their 34-7 loss to LSU on Saturday, McNeese didn’t leave discouraged as they kept it closer than what was expected. The Tigers were held to fewer points than they allowed to West Florida. “It really just proves that we can do it against anybody...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Marshall Independent

PREP FOOTBALL: Strong second half carries Waseca past Marshall, 19-7

MARSHALL — After falling in its season opener, the Marshall football team returned home on Friday looking to bounce back against Waseca. MHS was able to gain an early lead, but Waseca controlled the tempo the rest of the way en route to a 19-7 victory for the Bluejays at Mattke Field.
MARSHALL, MN
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Uses Strong Second Half To Upend North Dakota 48-24 In Home Opener

LOGAN, Utah – Junior quarterback Logan Bonner passed for 390 yards and four touchdowns, including two to senior wide receiver Derek Wright, as Utah State doubled up North Dakota 48-24 on Friday night on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The Aggies gave first-year head coach Blake Anderson his second...
UTAH STATE
Murfreesboro Post

Virginia Tech uses big second half to top MTSU 35-14

BLACKSBURG, Va. — MTSU’s football team held serve early against No. 19 Virginia Tech, but a strong second half from the Hokie offense proved to be the difference, as the Blue Raiders fell 35-14 at Lane Stadium on Saturday. MTSU held to just seven yards of offense in the first...
BLACKSBURG, VA
abc27.com

Susquenita uses strong second half to overtake Camp Hill in Week 3, 39-34

A game jam-packed with offense from start to finish came down to a momentum shift in the second half. Camp Hill roared out to a 21-8 lead in the second quarter. Just before the halftime whistle, Susquenita’s Blaise Swancer would haul in the pass to make it 21-15 Camp Hill. Susquenita would carry the momentum into the second half and edge out Camp hill, 39-34.
CAMP HILL, PA
ABC News

ABC News

401K+
Followers
102K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy