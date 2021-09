Everton have started brilliantly but Rafa Benítez faces a major test in keeping the good times rolling against Aston Villa without the services of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Richarlison will likely have to pick up the slack in his absence. Dean Smith’s side were beaten comfortably against Chelsea last week, but with Emiliano Martínez expected back between the sticks Villa have a better chance of continuing an impressive four-match unbeaten run against Everton since their return to the Premier League. Graham Searles.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO