Fresno, CA

Fresno Highland Games held in Kearney Park

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

Thousands of people took to Kearney Park on Saturday for the Fresno Highland Games.

Music, dancing, traditional Celtic contests of strength and skill, and plenty of food and craft vendors are just some of the highlights of the highland.

Organizers say they were especially excited for the event after it was canceled during the height of the pandemic.

This is the 44th year.

Around 2,000 people showed up for Saturday's event.

ABC30's Landon Burke did play-by-play commentary for some parts of the event.

