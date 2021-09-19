CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Police pursuit caught on camera

By Sean Rice
 5 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, Bobbi and Leo Garcia were at a stop light on Elizabeth St and Highway 50 in Pueblo. As they were waiting, a police pursuit occurred right in front of their eyes.

A male suspect running on foot was being chased by Pueblo Police across the Highway 50 intersection in their direction.

"He was running towards us at first, I got kind of scared that he was going to hijack us," Leo Garcia said.

Bobbi Garcia took quick action and pulled out her phone to record the pursuit, something they were surprised to see on Saturday morning.

"I've lived in Pueblo my whole life and I've never had to deal with anything like that at all," Leo Garcia said.

As they were watching the pursuit unfold, they had their grandson in the backseat. Adding to the frightening scene they were witnessing.

Leo Garcia said, "If we got out of the car, the baby was still going to be back there. We wouldn't have been able to get him out."

KRDO reached out to Pueblo PD to get more information on the suspect, and the reason for the pursuit. We have not heard back yet tonight.

Randy Hanula
5d ago

good job Pueblo Police department what you need is more of the Publix help in locating the criminals that are finding refuge in the city of Pueblo I'm sure it's frustrating to show up after a crime has been committed as opposed to being able to intervene before a crime happens if we as a citizens of Pueblo the law abiding citizens of Pueblo would take more action in reporting gang activity in persons of interest AKA the street walking criminals in Pueblo and making anonymous reports to the Pueblo Police department with facts that the police can actually use to hopefully intervene before crimes happen it comes down to a community working together and not just shrugging off the responsibilities on the police department they're doing a great job with what they have if we can give them a little more help with accurate information on criminals the entire community will be the benefactor thank you for taking the time thank you Pueblo Police department two thumbs up.

