Cubans call for political asylum for Cuban YouTuber

Members from the South Florida Cuban community rallied Saturday afternoon at Jose Marti Park in West Palm Beach in solidarity for popular Cuban YouTuber, Alain Paparazzi.

According to demonstrators, Paparazzi's YouTube channel has shown the world the realities many Cubans lived in and heavily criticized the communist regime.

Paparazzi, his wife and daughter fled Cuba in December after receiving several threats because of his videos.

Currently, they are in the country Panama, where he has applied for political asylum, but demonstrators said there too he has received threats from the Castro-Canel regime.

Idalmis Machado was among those who gathered at the park.

Machado said Paparazzi is being intimidated by the communist regime and is coming to extradite them back.

In a post on his Instagram, Alain wrote he and his family have received a series of threats while in Panama from the Castro-Canel regime that forced him to suspend his YouTube show. He added he wasn't allowed to continue denouncing the regime as his political asylum request is being processed.

"Their whole goal is to control and that is one example. All of us are as a result of exiles that came from Cuba and that's why we're here," said demonstrator Melissa Cordero. "Because our families went through it and now he's going through it. He's an example and that's why we need to keep fighting the fight."

Another demonstrator said that Paparazzi needs refuge in this country and in this community.

Machado said she wants to see more support for Paparazzi from U.S. political leaders.

"I am urging political asylum for Alain Paparazzi and his family here in the United States," said Machado in Spanish. "Not for tomorrow but for today."