Utah State 49, Air Force 45 | Tidbits from a gut-wrenching loss for the Falcons

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN brent.briggeman@gazette.com
Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t just the spark that Emmanuel Michel provided — running for two second-half touchdowns of 50-plus yards in a time in the game that Air Force was desperately trying to keep pace in a track meet — but it was how wholly unexpected it was. Michel had two carries for 6 yards in his career prior to Saturday night. In the first half he carried four times for 8 yards. Then, boom! He ran 51 yards for a touchdown on his first carry of the third quarter. After gains of 5 and 2 yards, he then outran the defense again for 55 yards. He finished with 11 carries for 133 yards and the two touchdowns.

gazette.com

