With the community’s support and encouragement, the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra has been able to Symphony On-Symphony Strong since they last offered a live performance on February 29, 2020. After 18 months, 115 videos, 4 Classically Unconventional concerts, and an Unconventional Silent Film, they are ready to for live entertainment again. The return to the Atwood Concert Hall comes in the aptly titled Celebration, by Adolphus Hailstork. After first gaining widespread attention in 1966 when the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performed his master’s thesis, Statements, Variations, and Fugue, Hailstork has since become one of the most prolific Black American composers of the 20th century with works for orchestra, piano, opera, and everything in between.

MUSIC ・ 17 HOURS AGO