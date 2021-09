Travel rules are getting tougher for anyone who has not had both of their vaccine injections.In a clampdown on jab refuseniks, the Department for Transport announced that unvaccinated people will now have to self-isolate for 10 days on arrival in England and take two PCR tests, whether they are arriving from a red list country or not.It was part of an overhaul of the UK’s international rules to make it easier for travellers.People who are double-vaccinated will no longer have to carry out pre-departure Covid tests before returning to England from non-red list countries. PCR tests for travel...

TRAVEL ・ 6 DAYS AGO