While it's a no-brainer that New York Fashion Week is filled with swoon-worthy collections and star-studded parties, there are many more meaningful moments than what meets the eye, too. To the American fashion industry, NYFW is an anchor to everyone's hard work; it provides a platform for emerging talent to showcase their collections, opportunities to connect with peers across the industry, further missions like diversity and inclusion, and the opportunity to let creativity flourish through the presentation of IRL events to reaching a digital audience, even though they may be tuning in from the comfort of their couch. All in all, there's an undeniable reason why the week has been around for decades.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 7 DAYS AGO