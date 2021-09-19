Moto Tab 8 to launch soon in India, could be a rebranded Lenovo tablet

HP recently unveiled the new Chromebook x2 11, available from Best Buy and HP’s own website. The Chromebook x2 11 appears to have kicked off a wave of new Chrome OS tablets. If you’re in the market for a Chrome OS tablet, you now have more options than ever before. Lenovo just released their own large-screen contender in the Chrome OS space, the Chromebook Duet 5. In this comparison, we’ll take a look at how these Chrome OS tablets differ and which one you should buy today. This is the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 vs HP Chromebook X2 11.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO