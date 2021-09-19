CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Moto Tab 8 to launch soon in India, could be a rebranded Lenovo tablet

By Anvinraj Valiyathara
gizmochina.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent leak claimed that Motorola is planning to launch a new tablet in India. It appears that the launch date of the Motorola tablet is drawing near as its teaser confirms that it will be announced during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The teaser confirms that Motorola’s upcoming tablet will be called the Moto Tab 8. It also suggests that it could be a rebranded version of an existing Lenovo tablet.

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

Related
gizmochina.com

Vivo X70 series will launch on September 22 in Malaysia; India, Indonesia, Thailand, and UAE will get the series soon

Yesterday, Vivo unveiled the X70 series phones in the Chinese market with the main USP being the cameras. Today, news broke out that the company will be soon launching the phones in several other markets outside China. These markets include India, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and Thailand. Although the exact launch dates are unknown for most of these markets, we now have learned the launch timings of the Malaysian market.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

The 120Hz Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is destined to launch in India soon

Ishan Agarwal claims to have heard that Samsung has another new prospect for the 2021 Indian smartphone market in the works. Its alleged Snapdragon 778G SoC confers a 120Hz refresh rate on its possibly AMOLED display. This panel, according to the new MySmartPrice article based on this fresh leak, is to be called the Galaxy M52 5G on its launch.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Realme may soon be launching a Google TV streaming stick in India

Flipkart is currently getting ready for its Big Billion Days Sale 2021, which is right around the corner - although the retailer hasn't confirmed exactly on what day this will start. Regardless, it's already posted a teaser telling you what to expect - there are a bunch of products listed...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable review: A solid and stylish tablet-first 2-in-1

Lenovo's ThinkPad X12 Detachable is a 12.3-inch 2-in-1 with separable tablet and keyboard sections. It's available in just one configuration in the UK, costing £1,459.14 (inc. VAT; £1,216.20 ex. VAT), although US buyers have more choice, starting at $1,099.80. Naturally there's competition in the 'tablet-first' detachable segment. Most recently I looked at the Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable and HP Elite Folio -- and of course, there's always the progenitor of this form factor, Microsoft's Surface Pro.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorola Moto#Moto X#Android#Flipkart Big Billion Days#Indian#Ips#Fhd
Android Authority

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 review: Redesigning the premium Android tablet

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is an excellent piece of hardware with a handy kickstand that's easy to recommend to media lovers thanks to the large, high-resolution display, zippy performance, and excellent battery life. Lenovo is pitching the Yoga Tab 13 as a premium entertainment slate, but its large screen,...
YOGA
gizmochina.com

Motorola to launch the Moto G60 & G60S in Europe on September 20

As part of its expanding global operations, Motorola will introduce some of its models to the European market for the first time. The move will see the Moto G60 and G60S among others, gracing the European scene from Monday, September 20. Motorola’s official Facebook accounts in the Czech Republic, Serbia,...
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Nokia T20 tablet receives CQC certification, launch seems imminent

Recent reports have revealed that Nokia is working on a new tablet called the Nokia T20. The tablet was previously spotted with model numbers TA-1392 and TA-1397 on retailer sites from UAE and the UK. These model numbers were spotted at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification site in July. Now, the aforementioned models along with another variant TA-1394 have received approval from China Quality Certification (CQC) platform. The CQC certification is yet another hint that it may not take too long for the tablet to go official.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
Country
India
gizmochina.com

Huawei Watch D with blood pressure monitoring could soon get launched

Huawei, the China-based technology giant, has been struggling to maintain its presence in the smartphone market but the company has several other product categories and seems to have shifted its focus to other products. The company has launched several wearable devices so far and now the China-based giant is gearing...
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Motorola launches the super-budget Moto E20 in select markets

Motorola has made its latest Moto E-series phone official, although it seems exclusive to a handful of markets such as Brazil and the Netherlands at present. The decided sub-US$200 phone comes with a Unisoc processor, minimal RAM and an interesting textured rear panel. Working For Notebookcheck. Some recent leaks have...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Best budget tablets under Rs 20,000 in India for 2021

Apple’s iPads are regarded as the best tablets currently available, but none of them come cheap. If you’re looking for an affordable tablet, your best options will run on Android. In this compilation, we’ve included the best cheap tablets in India in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. Tablets were not considered...
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

The "Motorola Moto E30" pops up on Geekbench ahead of launch

Motorola is now believed to have 2 further Moto E-series phones to launch before the end of 2021. Of these, the E20 now has a much clearer picture painted of itself than the putative E30. However, a new leak might offer a sharper image of the latter as well, due to its plausibility in comparison to that of its alleged sibling thus far.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 vs HP Chromebook x2 11: Battle of the Chrome OS tablets

HP recently unveiled the new Chromebook x2 11, available from Best Buy and HP’s own website. The Chromebook x2 11 appears to have kicked off a wave of new Chrome OS tablets. If you’re in the market for a Chrome OS tablet, you now have more options than ever before. Lenovo just released their own large-screen contender in the Chrome OS space, the Chromebook Duet 5. In this comparison, we’ll take a look at how these Chrome OS tablets differ and which one you should buy today. This is the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 vs HP Chromebook X2 11.
COMPUTERS
9to5Google

MediaTek launches Kompanio 900T chipset designed for tablets and Chromebooks

MediaTek has added the Kompanio 900T to its growing lineup of chipsets designed for tablets, laptops, and Chromebooks. This mid-range chip is build upon TSMC’s 6nm manufacturing process with an octa-core CPU and features two Cortex A78 performance cores, six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, and Mali-G68 GPU along with MediaTek own APU for graphical and AI performance. The chipset also supports LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Google

Galaxy Tab A8 renders showcase the 10-inch affordable Android tablet

Renders of an affordably focused Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 have given us a glimpse at the Android tablet for the very first time. Shared by the notorious @OnLeaks aka Steve Hemmerstoffer via 91Mobiles, the tablet shares much of the same DNA as the more “premium” Galaxy Tab S7, but with a few notable cutbacks considering this is a mid-range Android tablet.
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 5G vs Lenovo Tab P11 5G: Specs Comparison

This year Lenovo released a lot of premium tablets: in the Android world, it is the company that came up with the highest number of new devices in the tablet niche. Earlier this month, the Chinese giant released the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 5G and the Lenovo Tab P11 5G: two models with 5G support and high-end specifications born to please power users and those who can not afford an iPad. This is an internal comparison that will highlight the differences between the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 5G and the Lenovo Tab P11 5G.
TECHNOLOGY
gsmarena.com

Motorola to introduce a TV alongside its Moto Tab 8 in India

Motorola is expected to unveil its Moto Tab 8 tablet in India on October 1 and according to some inside info, the company is planning to unveil a TV alongside it. The Moto Tab 8 is just a re-branded Lenovo Tab M8 (FHD) that was released globally two years ago and will go for INR 13,999 on Flipkart. The more intriguing part is the TV, which for now remains a mystery. We don't have any info regarding the feature set or even the screen diagonal.
TECHNOLOGY
gizmochina.com

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 is coming soon, key specs leaked

Earlier this month, a Lenovo executive teased the arrival of a new tablet in China. Yesterday, the official Xiaoxin Weibo account revealed the name of this product. At the same time, the same Lenovo exec teased the display specs. Additionally, Digital Chat Station, a well-known leaker has now shared the key specs of the device a few hours ago.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy