Moto Tab 8 to launch soon in India, could be a rebranded Lenovo tablet
A recent leak claimed that Motorola is planning to launch a new tablet in India. It appears that the launch date of the Motorola tablet is drawing near as its teaser confirms that it will be announced during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The teaser confirms that Motorola’s upcoming tablet will be called the Moto Tab 8. It also suggests that it could be a rebranded version of an existing Lenovo tablet.www.gizmochina.com
