Authorities have been on the hunt for Brian Laundrie for nearly a week. They have received countless reports of potential sightings. However, none of those have panned out yet. Additionally, North Port, Florida Police have been searching the swamps for him and have come up empty-handed. More recently, the FBI issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie. On top of that, internet sleuths and other interested individuals are doing all they can to locate Gabby Petito’s potential killer. It seems that everyone wants to know where Laundrie is.

NORTH PORT, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO