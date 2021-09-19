CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Johnson leads James Madison over Weber State 37-24

By OUR VIEW: Miller-Meeks, her irresponsible tweets
Ottumwa Courier
 5 days ago

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Cole Johnson threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead third-ranked James Madison over No. 9 Weber State 37-24 on Saturday night. Johnson bullied into the end zone from the 3 late in the first quarter, and his 5-yard touchdown pass to Antwane Wells Jr. stretched the Dukes' lead to 23-3 in the third quarter. The pair connected again for a 14-yard touchdown early in the fourth.

www.ottumwacourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Dominion Post

Two quick goals lift WVU women’s soccer team over James Madison

MORGANTOWN — Using two early goals in the first and second halves, the No. 15-ranked WVU women’s soccer team earned a 2-1 win at James Madison on Thursday night at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Va. West Virginia (5-2-1) struck very quickly, as junior forward Julianne Vallerand put WVU on the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

Report: 2 Schools Might Have Best Shot At Arch Manning

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, continues to heat up. The New Orleans, Louisiana native took a major recruiting visit this weekend. Arch Manning has several notable visits lined up for the fall and he took one to Georgia on Saturday. The five-star quarterback was in Athens for the Bulldogs’ win over South Carolina on Saturday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ksl.com

Weber State runs over Dixie State in 41-3 win on the road

Rashid Shaheed for Weber State football against Northern Arizona, Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Ogden. (Robert Casey, Weber State Athletics) — ST. GEORGE — The football game in Provo wasn't the only game of the night featuring two in-state opponents. Weber State traveled down to St. George to take on Dixie State for just the second time in program history.
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weber State#College Football#American Football#Ap#Td
WRAL News

No. 24 UNC leads Georgia State 24-10 at the half

No. 24 UNC is still seeking its first win and seems to be on its way there, even if it wasn't always smooth sailing in the first half. The Tar Heels lead 24-10 over Georgia State, but after a red-hot start they quickly cooled off. UNC started off in complete...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Sam Howell leads No. 24 North Carolina to rout of Georgia State

Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores as No. 24 North Carolina won its home opener by defeating visiting Georgia State 59-17 on Saturday night in Chapel Hill, N.C., helping soothe the disappointment of a loss eight nights earlier. Howell, a junior who's the preseason Player...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily News-Record

Halftime Report: JMU-Weber State

At halftime, James Madison has all the momentum as it leads Weber State, 17-3, at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah. Here are some observations from the first half. - The Dukes captured that momentum late in the second quarter when it appeared likely the Wildcats would punch the ball into the end zone to even the score at 10. But from the JMU 5-yard line, Weber State quarterback Randall Johnson couldn’t cleanly handle a snap when the Dukes’ interior defensive line jarred the Wildcats’ offensive line backward. As Johnson began tumbling toward the ground, he fumbled and Dukes safety Josh Sarratt scooped and sprinted to score an 88-yard fumble return for a touchdown to extend JMU’s advantage to 17-3.
OGDEN, UT
Kansas City Star

Fields leads Stony Brook over Colgate 24-3

Tyquell Fields threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Stony Brook to a 24-3 victory over Colgate on Saturday. Ty Son Lawton added a rushing score and finished with 134 yards on the ground, going over 1,000 for his career. Jacob Jaworski kicked a 35-yard-field goal to...
FOOTBALL
cougcenter.com

Photo Gallery: WSU football rolls over Portland State, 44-24

It took a week longer than most fans expected, but the Washington State Cougars earned their first win of 2021 against FCS Portland State by a score of 44-24. Quarterback Jayden de Laura seemingly locked down the starting job with a 303 passing yards and 4 total TD performance against the Vikings.
WASHINGTON STATE
thesundevils.com

Rushing Game and Defense Lead Way in 37-10 Win Over UNLV

TEMPE -- For the second consecutive week, the No. 23 Sun Devils married a dominant rushing attack with a stubborn defensive showing, this time doing so to pummel the UNLV Rebels, 37-10, Saturday night at Sun Devil Stadium. Jayden Daniels and Rachaad White outran the Rebels for much of the...
TEMPE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy