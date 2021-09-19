Johnson leads James Madison over Weber State 37-24

At halftime, James Madison has all the momentum as it leads Weber State, 17-3, at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah. Here are some observations from the first half. - The Dukes captured that momentum late in the second quarter when it appeared likely the Wildcats would punch the ball into the end zone to even the score at 10. But from the JMU 5-yard line, Weber State quarterback Randall Johnson couldn’t cleanly handle a snap when the Dukes’ interior defensive line jarred the Wildcats’ offensive line backward. As Johnson began tumbling toward the ground, he fumbled and Dukes safety Josh Sarratt scooped and sprinted to score an 88-yard fumble return for a touchdown to extend JMU’s advantage to 17-3.

OGDEN, UT ・ 5 DAYS AGO