CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

China defends clampdown on tech firms in a meeting with Wall St execs - Bloomberg News

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V0SIs_0c0eCVC700
People walk along Nanjing Pedestrian Road, a main shopping area, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai, China May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

Sept 18 (Reuters) - China's top securities regulator defended their crackdown on various industries in a private meeting with Wall Street executives, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

Investors' concerns over the regulatory crackdown has led to sharp sell-offs on China's share markets, reducing the market capitalisation of some of its largest companies including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (9988.HK).

China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai explained during the meeting that recent actions were taken to strengthen regulations for companies with consumer-facing platforms, and improve data privacy and national security, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The three-hour meeting of the China-U.S. Financial Roundtable on Thursday included the head of the People's Bank of China, and executives from Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) , Citadel and other Wall Street powerhouses, Bloomberg reported.

The CSRC could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment while Citadel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Global investors have been spooked in recent months by a flurry of Chinese regulations targeting sectors ranging from technology, gaming and private tutoring.

Fang said the regulator's actions in the education and gaming sectors were aimed at reducing anxiety in society, according to the report.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chinese banks try to calm fears about developer's debts

Seeking to dispel fears of financial turmoil, some Chinese banks are disclosing what they are owed by a real estate developer that is struggling under $310 billion in debt, saying they can cope with a potential default.The announcements came as Evergrande Group promised to talk with some individual investors who bought its debt while creditors waited to see whether Beijing will intervene to oversee a restructuring to prevent financial disruptions.Evergrande’s struggle to meet government-imposed debt limits has prompted fears a default might disrupt the Chinese economy or global financial markets. While ratings agencies say a default appears likely, economists...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Wall St#Bloomberg News#Csrc#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Citadel#Chinese
ZDNet

Taiwan's bid to enter CPTPP meets firm opposition from China

Taiwan has applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a week after China submitted its own application. The CPTPP currently has 11 members that represent about $13.5 trillion in GDP, or 13.4% of global GDP, making it one of the largest trade pacts in the world.
CHINA
Financial World

Wall St. Indexes close up over 1 per cent as investors re-assess Fed news

On Thursday, all three key indices of Wall St. gained across the board with trade-sensitive Dow wrapping up the session just a notch shy of 1.5 per cent following a robust bounce back in value stocks, as investors’ angsts seemed to be easing up to some extent following Wednesday’s US Federal Reserve policy statement that said the US Fed would begin to taper its fiscal support for the economy in a near-term, if current momentums in US job growth would persist.
STOCKS
AFP

China's central bank rules all crypto transactions are illegal

China's central bank on Friday said all financial transactions involving cryptocurrencies are illegal, sounding the death knell for digital currencies in China after a crackdown on the volatile trade. The global values of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin have massively fluctuated over the past year partly due to Chinese regulations, which have sought to prevent speculation and money laundering. "Virtual currency-related business activities are illegal financial activities," the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in an online statement Friday, adding that offenders would be "investigated for criminal liability in accordance with the law." The notice bans all related financial activities involving cryptocurrencies, such as trading crypto, selling tokens, transactions involving virtual currency derivatives and "illegal fundraising".
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
KTLA

China declares all Bitcoin, other cryptocurrency transactions illegal

China’s central bank on Friday declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money. Chinese banks were banned from handling cryptocurrencies in 2013, but the government issued a reminder this year. That reflected official concern cryptocurrency mining and trading might still be going […]
MARKETS
The Independent

Fears of contagion from Chinese builder's debt problems ease

Fears that a Chinese real estate developer’s possible default on multibillion-dollar debts might send shockwaves through global financial markets appeared to ease Thursday as creditors waited to see how much they might recover.Shares of Evergrande Group, one of China’s biggest private sector conglomerates, rose 18% in Hong Kong after the company said it would pay interest to bondholders in China. The company gave no sign whether it would make a payment due Thursday on a separate bond abroad.Evergrande’s struggle has raised fears it might destabilize China’s financial system and set off a global chain reaction. But economists said while...
ECONOMY
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin news - live: BTC price tumbles as China central bank launches crackdown on cryptocurrency

Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are tumbling after an announcement from China’s central bank that all crypto-related transactions are illegal in the country.While the price of bitcoin was stabilising around $44,000 early Friday, even reaching $45,000 at a point, in the last two hours it has nosedived to $42,000 after China’s central bank announced further crackdown on the cryptocurrency.The global cryptocurrency market is down by about 3 per cent in the last 24 hours.Several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are down by nearly 7 per cent compared to their values 24 hours earlier.The latest statement from the Chinese officials says any business activities using digital currencies are illegal in the country.Most of the drop in values of cryptocurrencies have happened within the last two hours. You can follow all the latest news, updates and expert price predictions in our live blog right here. Read More Watch cryptocurrency experts discuss bitcoin price predictionsWhat is Solana? The crypto that defied the price crash – and is rising 200-times faster than bitcoin in 2021
ECONOMY
The Independent

Asian shares, Wall Street log gains after Fed statement

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it may begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy later this year.Shares rose in Hong Kong Shanghai Australia and Taiwan but fell in South Korea and Malaysia. U.S. futures were higher. Markets were closed in Tokyo for a holiday.The U.S. central bank indicated it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year, earlier than it envisioned three months ago. It also said it will likely begin slowing the pace of its monthly bond purchases “soon” if the economy keeps improving. The...
STOCKS
AFP

Evergrande agrees deal to avoid default on key bond

Embattled Chinese property titan Evergrande said Wednesday it had agreed a deal with domestic bondholders that should allow the conglomerate to avoid missing one of its interest payments and avoid default, but its deeper debt burden remains. Even if it misses the payment, the company would still have a 30-day grace period before it is deemed in default.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
212K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy