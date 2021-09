Grant funding from the U.S. Department of Defense will support the construction of a new advanced air mobility facility in Springfield. The DoD approved a $6 million Defense Community Infrastructure (DCIP) grant to establish the "National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence" at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport. The grant will allow the city of Springfield and its development partners to move forward on the $8 million project, which will be used by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

SPRINGFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO