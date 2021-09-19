CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New London, CT

Choiniere well served Day readers during long tenure

The Day
 5 days ago

This letter is to thank retiring Editorial Page Editor Paul Choiniere for his outstanding service to the residents and visitors to southeastern Connecticut during his 33-plus years at The Day of New London, especially his time as editorial page editor. Although many accused him of a liberal bias, I always saw him as middle of the road in these troubling times. That may be because I generally agreed with his signed opinions and the editorials of The Day. I also applaud his willingness to include many conservative voices in guest columns to counterbalance the coverage and let us know what the other side was thinking.

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New London, CT
City
Waterford, CT
New London, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Navy#British#Democratic Town Committee

Comments / 0

Community Policy