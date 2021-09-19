Choiniere well served Day readers during long tenure
This letter is to thank retiring Editorial Page Editor Paul Choiniere for his outstanding service to the residents and visitors to southeastern Connecticut during his 33-plus years at The Day of New London, especially his time as editorial page editor. Although many accused him of a liberal bias, I always saw him as middle of the road in these troubling times. That may be because I generally agreed with his signed opinions and the editorials of The Day. I also applaud his willingness to include many conservative voices in guest columns to counterbalance the coverage and let us know what the other side was thinking.www.theday.com
