See it: Notre Dame football trolls Purdue and drum

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
I’m excited to say I feel confident that this will be the final post I have in regards to a drum this football season.

At least I hope.

Much was made about Notre Dame not allowing Purdue’s band to use the home team tunnel at Notre Dame Stadium this Saturday which resulted in Purdue’s marching band doing their first halftime show since 1979 without the drum.

That left many in a bit of an uproar and what Notre Dame’s social media team put up Saturday after the 27-13 Irish victory was only more gas on that fire (make sure your speakers are up when you click play):

Notre Dame has gotten a bit more chirpy in recent years on social media and this is yet another example. Some will say it’s punching down while I’d argue it’s a harmless jab at a rival and that rivalries are a huge part of what make college football great.

“More Than Ever” might be the Notre Dame team motto for 2021 but if the last week is any indication, “Embrace the Hate” might not be a bad one to switch to.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

