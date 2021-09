My friend and fellow Steelers Depot contributor Wesley Cantliffe recently posted a film room breaking down Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs, highlighting what went wrong in the team’s 2020 matchup and how the Steelers defense should adjust to avoid Diggs having a monster game this time around when the two teams match up on Sept. 12. At the end of his breakdown, Cantliffe referenced that the OL along with the secondary are the two positions to watch come the Week 1 matchup. Seeing as he addressed the secondary in his film room, I attempt to address the importance of the OL play, more specifically, pass protection of OTs Dan Moore Jr.

NFL ・ 15 DAYS AGO