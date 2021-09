Charlie Brewer lost the job as Utah’s starting quarterback, so he left Utah. I get it. Nearly 40 percent of the starting quarterbacks in the FBS this season started their career at a different school than their 2021 address. Unlike the other 21 positions, you play one quarterback at a time. But when the Hired Gun gets demoted and leaves town before his butt has time to warm the bench, it gives the lie to the whole role of higher education in college football. Maybe Brewer doesn’t really care about getting his master’s degree. Maybe I’m just shouting at Brewer to get off my lawn. And I haven’t gotten to the part yet about “we” before “me.” By mid-afternoon Tuesday, Brewer did not appear on the football roster at Utahutes.com.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO