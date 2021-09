Day two of the Twin City Invite saw three games played at the Gering Dome Rock Complex between Alliance, Gering and Chadron. The first game pit Gering and Alliance against each other in a matchup between Bulldogs. This was the first game for Gering after their 11-1 loss to Scottsbluff on Saturday, so they were looking to follow that loss in the right direction. They would do just that with a 12-1 win over Alliance.

GERING, NE ・ 13 DAYS AGO