8400 Rollingmist Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23838

Looking for space? Welcome home to your hilltop, corner lot, 5,454SF mini mansion. This 5 bedroom, 4 bath dream home perfect for a family and entertaining. The home features 1st floor owner’s suite with a jetted tub, linen and 2 walk-in closets. the 1st floor features a guest room, full BA, formal living and dining rooms, laundry, open concept great room and kitchen w/granite counters, pantry, stainless steel appliances eating area. The 2nd level includes 3 generous size BRs and closets, one with its own full bath(2nd suite)and large closet, a huge loft overlooks the great room. The finished entertainer’s basement has recessed lighting w/room for a pool table, a movie room, gym, and lounge area. The walkout basement and the unfinished areas still have ample room for storage, another office, or playroom, etc. The long aggregate driveway leads you to the aggregate parking lot large enough for at least 10 cars, beautiful yard with internet sprinkler system. There are spacious common living areas on each level of this home. Welcome home!