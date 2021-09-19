CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Address new COVID cases among city’s young Black adults

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity health officials say that 67.1% of the adults in Philadelphia are fully vaccinated and 81.9% have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. “We’re very excited about our vaccine numbers. We’re among the highest of the largest cities but we still have work to do” Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, acting Philadelphia health commissioner, said during a virtual media briefing last week.

Jano le Roux

CDC confirms a highly contagious virus spreading among refugees

The CDC found a highly infectious virus among refugees after 16 verified new cases tested positive for a virus that infects "9 out of 10 people" who come in close contact with the infected person. Marine Corps Base Quantico is among the locations being investigated as cases start to go up.
CBS Philly

FDA Authorizes Pfizer’s COVID-19 Booster Shot For Americans Over 65, Those At High-Risk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The U.S. moved a step closer Wednesday to offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus as the Food and Drug Administration signed off on the targeted use of the extra shots. The FDA authorized booster doses for Americans who are 65 and older, younger adults with underlying health conditions and those in jobs that put them at high-risk for COVID-19. The ruling represents a drastically scaled back version of the Biden administration’s sweeping plan to give third doses to nearly all American adults to shore up their...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KTLA

California making plans to give COVID-19 boosters to older people, others at risk

California is preparing to administer third “booster” vaccine shots against COVID-19 for older people and immunocompromised adults as well as initial shots for students under 12 once the federal government approves them for children. On Thursday, state officials released a vaccine action plan. It still depends on direction that is expected to come from the U.S. Centers […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Health Department Revises COVID Guidance For Schools, Adds Weekly Testing For Unvaccinated Students 12 And Under

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department has posted new guidance about when schools should pause in-person learning due to COVID-19. After looking at COVID-19 transmission rates within Philadelphia schools and taking into account how other places are handling outbreaks within school settings, the Philadelphia Department of Health has introduced sweeping changes to its protocol as it relates to student testing and school closures. “Today we are posting new guidance on screening in schools and when schools should pause in-person learning due to COVID,” Acting Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. There are major changes as it relates to COVID testing and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
News Channel 3-12

Covid-19 vaccine boosters can begin for some US adults as CDC partially diverges from its advisers’ recommendations

By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN Following days of lengthy debate among vaccine experts, booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can now be officially administered to some adults in the United States. Early Friday morning, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky diverged from the agency’s independent vaccine advisers to recommend boosters The post Covid-19 vaccine boosters can begin for some US adults as CDC partially diverges from its advisers’ recommendations appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Denver

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette Hosts Mental Health Hearing Focusing On Children During The Pandemic

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette hosted a hearing that focused specifically on children and COVID-19 with mental health experts. The pandemic has taken a mental toll on the younger generation, with Children’s Hospital Colorado declaring an emergency in the state. (credit: CBS) “What can parents and communities be doing right now to support you to prevent crises?” asked DeGette. Rep. Diana DeGette (credit: CBS) “Children are being affected by the pandemic but not only by the pandemic, but all of the things that are around the pandemic, the financial uncertainty and other issues,” said Arthur Evans with the American Psychological Association. “They have to be on the lookout for those signs and symptoms that their children are experiencing difficulty and make sure that their children, they are doing everything they can to connect their children to services.” The chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics also address the vaccine for children 5 to 11, saying that dose is about a third of what adults receive.
COLORADO STATE
KTLA

CDC endorses Pfizer’s COVID booster shots for older or vulnerable Americans

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday. The advisers said boosters […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
legalnewsline.com

A class action has been brought against NYC for vaccination mandate for teachers

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (Legal Newsline) - Mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations are at the center of a new class action lawsuit against New York City. Rachel Maniscalco filed a complaint on September 10 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against the New York City Department of Education, Meisha Porter, in her capacity as Schools Chancellor of the New York City Department of Education, the City of New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio, the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Dave A. Chokshi, its commissioner.
BROOKLYN, NY
Channel 6000

OHA: 77% of new COVID cases in week among unvaccinated

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Of the nearly 12,000 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon in the week ending September 18, a total of 76.8% of them were in people who are not vaccinated, the Oregon Health Authority said Thursday. In the same week, 23.2% of cases were breakthrough cases, officials...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS San Francisco

California Health Officials Ready To Roll Out COVID Booster Shots

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Health officials rolled out a COVID-19 vaccination plan Thursday, preparing for the avalanche of Californians 65 and older seeking a booster shot while also remaining laser-focused on getting the non-vaccinated in the state to get a shot. Currently, California has administered 50 million doses of the vaccine and has the lowest transmission rate of the virus of any state in the nation. On Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on offering booster doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and others at high risk from the virus. However, more regulatory hurdles lie ahead before the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Rural Hospitals Worry About Staffing As Vaccination Deadline Approaches

(CBS4)– The deadline for health care workers to get vaccinated is quickly approaching. President Joe Biden is requiring healthcare facilities that receive federal funds to get staff vaccinated, that’s in addition to the state mandate announced earlier this month. In Colorado, health care workers need to get their first dose by Sept. 30 or risk losing their job. Several health care facilities have already reported seeing employees opting to resign ahead of the deadline, particularly in rural parts of Colorado. (credit: CBS) “It’s really a challenge, this next week is going to be really a challenge,” Jennifer Riley Vice President of Memorial Regional...
COLORADO STATE
AFP

CDC overrules panel to back Covid boosters for at-risk workers

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday overruled its own panel of health experts to back Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots for individuals at high risk of exposure because of their jobs. CDC director Rochelle Walensky said the agency had to act on "complex, often imperfect data" for the greater good of public health. "In a pandemic, even with uncertainty, we must take actions that we anticipate will do the greatest good," she said in a statement. The CDC also backed the panel's recommendation of booster shots for over-65s and some with underlying medical conditions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Angelo LIVE!

Nursing Home Groups Applaud Covid Booster Shot Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately five million people each year, released the following statement in response to the recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for certain groups of individuals, including residents and health care workers in long…
HEALTH SERVICES
KTLA

Biden urges Americans now eligible for COVID boosters to get the shots

President Joe Biden on Friday urged those now eligible for boosters of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to get the added protection a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the extra doses for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans. Now public health officials must clear up confusion over exactly who should get […]
U.S. POLITICS

