My tickets were not recieved at all. When i did get them we were sent to the wrong location. We reached the wrong location early, thought we were in the right place then when we are ready to go into the venue the venue seems to be apartments? We googled the even and found the 'secret location' online. Went there and it was indee there. Now we are late. This is a BINGO event. The guy calling out the numbers was using the wrong microphone so people (not just us) were complaining that they couldnt hear what he was saying so were getting the numbers wrong. Food was not readily available. Saw people walking around with food but no menus were on the table nor was how to order so we didnt eat anything. For what it was the tickets were overpriced. The compere thougt he was a music icon but the entertainment was good i supose.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO