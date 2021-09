SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake is preparing for a short turnaround as it gets ready to take on San Jose on the road this upcoming Wednesday evening. The fixture proves pivotal as the two clubs are separated by only three points with Real Salt Lake marginally holding on to the final playoff seed in the Western Conference. A loss and San Jose would climb the standings, but a win could gift Real Salt Lake some much-needed insurance as it looks to separate from the chasing pack.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO