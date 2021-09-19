CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Coral Moons on the rise as indie rock band to watch

By Jed Gottlieb
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoral Moons singer Carly Kraft says goodbye to her childhood home on the title track of her new LP “Fieldcrest.” Kraft opens the tender track indulging in nostalgia — ruminations about raiding her parents’ liquor cabinet, campfires with friends. But midway through the track, the narrative falls away as the singer howls over and over again, “We got old.” Around her voice, the band whips up in a mighty crest of volume.

www.bostonherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Bands#Indie Rock Band#Hard Rock#Hairbrushes#Coral Moons#Bma#Great North Sound Society#Coralmoons Com

Comments / 0

Community Policy