‘Muhammad Ali’ gets the Kens Burns treatment on PBS

By George Dickie
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not a stretch to say that Muhammad Ali was one of the most consequential men of the 20th century — in and out of the boxing ring. Consequently, he’s getting the Ken Burns treatment in a multi-part documentary upcoming on PBS. “Muhammad Ali,” a four-part, eight-hour documentary produced by...

Roush Review: Ken Burns’ Dynamic Portrait of Muhammad Ali Is a Knockout

As punchy as its charismatic subject, so full of twists and turns that it earns a “To be continued…” teaser after each episode, Ken Burns’ majestic four-night portrait of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali — written and co-directed by his daughter Sarah Burns and her husband David McMahon — delivers a knockout of sheer narrative power.
IndieWire

‘Muhammad Ali’ Review: Ken Burns Breaks Down the Legendary Boxer in Essential PBS Docuseries

A Ken Burns documentary on legendary fighter Muhammad Ali sounds like the perfect union between filmmaker and subject — it also sounds like a topic Burns would have tackled long ago. Ali’s is a name that hasn’t diminished, let alone in the five years since his death from Parkinson’s, and the iconic sports star is still considered one of the greatest fighters of all time. Burns’ documentary shows exactly why that is, but the nearly eight-hour series also manages to break down Ali as a man, his connections with religion, and the lives of the numerous contenders he sought to...
Classroom Resources for New PBS Documentary “Muhammad Ali”

Muhammad Ali brings to life one of the most indelible figures of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated millions of fans across the world with his mesmerizing combination of speed, grace, and power in the ring, and charm and playful boasting outside of it. Ali insisted on being himself unconditionally and became a global icon and inspiration to people everywhere.
'Muhammad Ali' lets Ken Burns go four fascinating rounds with the champ's life and legacy

Floating and stinging as it explores the boxing icon's life inside the ring and out, "Muhammad Ali" is another epic Ken Burns-produced dive into the life of an influential 20th-century figure, coming on the heels of "Hemingway." Much has said about Ali, but going the distance with this four-part PBS documentary makes it feel like, well, the greatest.
Is PBS’ Muhammad Ali Documentary on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or HBO Max?

When asked about fighting Ali, the former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson said, “Every head must bow, and every tongue must confess… he’s the greatest fighter God has ever created.” The two legendary boxers are from different eras, and they never got to exchange blows in the ring, but Ali never needed to because Mike always knew who would be the winner. Such was the influence of the Louisville Lip on the boxing world that he left his fellow fighters were in awe of his boxing prowess. Directed by the award-winning filmmaker Ken Burns, PBS’ ‘Muhammad Ali’ documents the journey of the legendary fighter on and off the ring and explores what made him the greatest boxer of all time.
Ken Burns’ Eight-Hour Muhammad Ali Film the Latest Sports Megadoc

Ken Burns is returning to sports. Nearly 30 years after his nine-part Baseball series, and following more recent documentaries on Jack Johnson and Jackie Robinson, Burns will debut a four-part, eight-hour Muhammad Ali documentary Sunday on PBS. “This is a story of the greatest athlete of the 20th century, if not all time,” Burns said. “I’m willing to have that argument.” The project has been in development since 2014, spanning a revolution in sports docs. In 2016, ESPN’s eight-hour OJ: Made in America won an Oscar for best documentary feature. Last year, The Last Dance became ESPN’s most-watched doc as it held...
Ken Burns' Muhammad Ali PBS documentary is well-done, but it doesn't offer much compared to the numerous others docs on the boxing icon

"In Ken Burns’ four-part Muhammad Ali—co-directed with his daughter Sarah Burns and her husband David McMahon—the documentarian and his crew have a subject almost too perfect," says Noel Murray. "Born in Louisville, the heavyweight boxing champion once known as Cassius Clay had a rich life: winning an Olympic gold medal, challenging a bigoted establishment, offering aid and support to the needy around the world, and entertaining millions with both his athleticism and his outsized, publicity-generating personality. It’s impossible to make a documentary about Ali without running smack into many of Burns’ recurring themes. But there’s the problem: Muhammad Ali’s story is so ripe for the telling that it’s actually already been told—over and over, in print and onscreen, for decades. Want to know more about Ali’s conversion to Islam and his friendship with Malcolm X? Netflix’s Blood Brothers is a very good documentary about that very topic. Interested in Ali’s three-year exile from boxing, when he fought in court to prove he was a legitimate conscientious objector to the Vietnam War? That’s covered splendidly in the 2013 doc The Trials Of Muhammad Ali. Ali’s thrilling mid-’70s comeback, culminating in the defeat of George Foreman in the legendary 'Rumble In The Jungle' match? Leon Gast won an Oscar for his brilliant 1996 film about it, When We Were Kings. An over-the-hill Ali using racially charged language to humiliate his former friend Larry Holmes before a title fight? Cinematic luminary Albert Maysles explored that in the great 2009 30 For 30 episode 'Muhammad And Larry.' There are nonfiction films about his final Joe Frazier bout, and about how it felt to face Ali; just two years ago, director Antoine Fuqua and HBO produced a career-spanning doc. The Burns/Burns/McMahon Muhammad Ali documentary runs for over seven hours, but it doesn’t tackle any one topic in as much depth as most of the aforementioned films. Yet each of those docs does in its own way cover the larger arc of Ali’s life, framed by the smaller fragments. The same can be said of director Michael Mann’s outstanding 2001 biopic Ali, with Will Smith playing the champ during the heady decade between 1964 and 1974; as well as Regina King’s 2020 adaptation of Kemp Powers’ play One Night In Miami, with Eli Goree giving a great performance as Ali, hanging out with Malcolm X, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke after winning his first heavyweight title."
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Muhammad Ali’ On PBS, A Ken Burns Co-Directed Docuseries About The Legend’s Life And Influcences

When a subject, whether it’s an individual person or an overarching concept like jazz, gets the “Ken Burns treatment,” you’re expecting slow music, lots of panning over old photos, and interviews with all sorts of experts. But Burns’ latest effort, Muhammad Ali, is as fast as the young Ali was in the ring, but with lots of space to examine just what made Ali truly The Greatest, and who had the biggest influence on that. Read on for more…
The Emmys, Ken Burns’ ‘Muhammad Ali,’ A Political ‘Fiasco,’ Lifetime’s ‘Imperfect High’

Look for The Crown, Ted Lasso and The Queen’s Gambit to make strong showings at Sunday’s Emmy Awards on CBS, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. Ken Burns’ epic four-night Muhammad Ali documentary is a fully rounded biographical portrait of the legendary boxer. From the makers of Slow Burn, Epix docuseries Fiasco adapts a podcast shining new light on the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s. Sherri Shepherd stars with Dance Moms regular Nia Sioux in Lifetime’s cautionary drama Imperfect High.
