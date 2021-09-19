CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Max Scherzer’s historic Dodgers run draws bold claim from Trea Turner

By R.P. Salao
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Los Angeles Dodgers fans always knew that Max Scherzer was good after year-round matchups against the Washington Nationals. But it’s hard to imagine he’d be THIS good. However, Max Scherzer’s epic run with the Dodgers thus far isn’t just about getting more attention from a bigger market. Trea Turner, his longtime teammate on the Nationals, admitted that this is arguably the best that Scherzer has ever looked.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Cy Young
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
MLB
Reuters

MLB roundup: Padres halt Giants' 9-game winning streak

2021-09-16 07:16:54 GMT+00:00 - Fernando Tatis Jr. and Adam Frazier contributed four hits apiece to a 16-hit attack Wednesday night as the visiting San Diego Padres ended the San Francisco Giants' nine-game winning streak by overcoming four home runs for a 9-6 victory. Jurickson Profar had the Padres' lone homer,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Nationals#Dodgers Nation
FanSided

Dodgers: Surprising Cody Bellinger update explains career-worst season

It’s remarkable to think the Los Angeles Dodgers are 40 games over .500 despite getting minimal production from Cody Bellinger. It’s been tough to watch. Has the league finally figured out how to neutralize Bellinger’s abnormally long swing? Or is this merely the season from hell and he’ll return to All-Star form in 2022?
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dodgers: Blake Treinen’s new IG bio could throw wrench in playoff run

We hate to “get political on here,” so we won’t. Instead, we’ll simply note one clear disadvantage the Dodgers might face in October while attempting to keep their entire bullpen active during the most important month of the season. Again, not political. Simply noting a factual leg up other teams...
MLB
True Blue LA

Which Dodgers are leaving this year?

The season isn’t over, but it’s about the time we start talking about where all of our favorite players might be next year. Corey Seager, Chris Taylor, Max Scherzer, Kenley Jansen, and Albert Pujols are among those that may not be in Dodgers uniforms next year. Heck, I think our only guarantee is Mookie Betts.
MLB
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy