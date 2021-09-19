CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Looking Backward Sept. 19

 5 days ago

Sept. 19, 2011: The Development Authority of the North County will allow Internet service provider Keene Valley Video Inc. to use fiber-optic cable from DANC’s stockpile to rebuild a network destroyed by Tropical Storm Irene. DANC had bought two spools of fiber-optic cable on the state contract price and it had been staged in the Adirondacks as part of its ongoing effort to build a telecommunications network connecting the north country to Plattsburgh and the Interstate 87 corridor.

Oops: How Did United Boeing 737 “Tip” Backward?

On Friday, September 17, 2021, United Airlines operated a 1hr52min flight from Los Angeles, California (LAX), to Lewiston, Idaho (LWS). This charter flight was carrying the USC football team, ahead of the USC vs. Washington State game, which happened over the weekend. The flight was operated by a nine-year-old Boeing 737-900ER with the registration code N78448.
The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
Two F-22 stealth attack fighters land at Fort Drum airfield

FORT DRUM — Two F-22 Raptors got a lot of attention when they made a brief stop at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Tuesday. The F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, were the first stealth attack fighters ever to touch ground at the Army airfield at Fort Drum. And roughly...
A look back at Sept. 11

As we mark the 20th anniversary of perhaps the most devastating day in America’s history, we should also remember how Christians are to confront evil. In the days after Sept. 11, Chuck Colson offered an incredible gift to God’s people: A Christian worldview framework for understanding what had happened and a roadmap for Christians to both speak truth and love to their neighbors. Colson warned against out-of-control anger and against seeking revenge instead of justice, in both our personal and national responses.
