Looking Backward Sept. 19
Sept. 19, 2011: The Development Authority of the North County will allow Internet service provider Keene Valley Video Inc. to use fiber-optic cable from DANC’s stockpile to rebuild a network destroyed by Tropical Storm Irene. DANC had bought two spools of fiber-optic cable on the state contract price and it had been staged in the Adirondacks as part of its ongoing effort to build a telecommunications network connecting the north country to Plattsburgh and the Interstate 87 corridor.www.nny360.com
Comments / 0