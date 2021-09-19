Looking Backward Sept. 19

As we mark the 20th anniversary of perhaps the most devastating day in America’s history, we should also remember how Christians are to confront evil. In the days after Sept. 11, Chuck Colson offered an incredible gift to God’s people: A Christian worldview framework for understanding what had happened and a roadmap for Christians to both speak truth and love to their neighbors. Colson warned against out-of-control anger and against seeking revenge instead of justice, in both our personal and national responses.

RELIGION ・ 8 DAYS AGO