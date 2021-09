Lamont Payne is a star on the rise. The Chartiers Valley standout has long been one of PennLive’s top-ranked player in Pa. for the Class of 2023, and most recruiting services now consider him a three or four-star prospect. It’s easy to see why. Payne is a big, physical corner who can run and cover. And, during last week’s Whiteout win over Auburn, he committed to Penn State.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO