Ellicottville Tap Room Places Second in “Extra Hot” category; also Brings Home “Rookie of the Year”. The incredible kitchen team at Finnerty’s Tap Room in Ellicottville led by Freddie Pawlikowski, Heather Dupuis and Patrick Bly did an incredible job producing 3 incredible sauces that will be permanently added to their menu. Patrick came up with Finnerty’s Gold, a blend of spices and ingredients in a medium sauce. Freddie came up with the Finnerty’s Blues which is a Blueberry BBQ chipotle made with a ton of love and hard work and was their biggest seller at Buffalo’s National Wingfest at Highmark Stadium. Heather with her magic and hand squeezed 300 plus limes to make Finnerty’s Fire which placed second in the competition’s extra hot category; this is an incredible achievement for first time entrants! They also received the Rookie of the Year for the 2021 Wingfest! Billy Finnerty said being at Highmark stadium and part of this incredible event with Wing King Drew Cerza is an absolute highlight for Finnerty’s! Go Bills!

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO