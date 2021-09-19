CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 8 Cincinnati claims victory in the second half over Indiana

By Owen Racer
University of Cincinnati News Record
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 8 University of Cincinnati escaped the Indiana University in Bloomington after a second-half narrative swap, resulting in a 38-24 Bearcat victory. Jawing from both squads at the coin toss resulted in Indiana's deferment to the second half, leading to both teams punting away their first possession. Indiana passively controlled the entire first half, with Cincinnati’s 11 total penalties and the first full stadium since 2019 being an obvious early adjustment.

