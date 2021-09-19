CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

US Business Demand High, Worker Availability Low

By Salim Fayeq
Voice of America
 5 days ago

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — Millions of Americans who were thrown out of work in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic are now encountering a hot jobs market with businesses eager, even desperate, to hire them. But amid continued spread of the delta COVID-19 variant, workers are trickling, not rushing,...

www.voanews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MySanAntonio

Cargill CEO sees food inflation as transitory despite snags

Soaring food costs driven by supply-chain snarls and other disruptions hurting the agriculture industry will prove "transitory" and should dissipate in time, says the top executive of giant crops trader Cargill. Prices for foods ranging from breakfast cereals to meat have continued marching upwards from the initial surge during the...
AGRICULTURE
Footwear News

Retail Groups Request More Time to Implement Vaccine Mandate For Employees

In the wake of President Biden’s vaccine mandate for certain companies, retail organizations are expressing concerns about their ability to see the mandate through. In a joint open letter sent to Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), representatives from the National Retail Federation (NRF) and the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) requested that retailers be given 90 days to implement and create systems needed to meet the new mandate. President Biden announced earlier this month that businesses with 100 or more employees would have to mandate vaccinations or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees. The new mandate could...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Virginia State
Charlotte, NC
Business
AL.com

Extra $600 stimulus check available to select workers

Workers in select industries could be eligible for additional stimulus checks of up to $600. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced $700 million in grant funding is available through the new Farm and Food Workers Relief program. The bulk of the money – some $680 million – will go to help farmworkers and meatpackers to help cover COVID pandemic-related health and safety costs.
AGRICULTURE
Cody Enterprise

Demand high, staffs slim - Restaurants struggle to find, keep workers

As the seasons start to change and students return to school, Cody businesses are still feeling a heavy customer demand that has barely slowed, if at all. Despite experiencing struggles in the spring and early summer finding employees, many Cody businesses like Cody Steakhouse and Taco John’s weathered the storm and found themselves at adequate staffing by mid-summer. At those two businesses, however, the respite was short-lived.
CODY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Americans#Brixx Wood#Fired Pizza#Voa#Covid
KTLA

U.S. unemployment claims rise for 2nd straight week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 351,000, a sign that the delta variant of the coronavirus may be disrupting the job market’s recovery, at least temporarily. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims rose by 16,000 from the previous week. As […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Weekly unemployment claims rise 16k to 351k despite 10MILLION job openings, with retail and hospitality industries DESPERATE for staff

The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits rose by 16,000 last week despite a massive shortage of workers in key industries, including retail, hospitality and education, leaving 10million positions open across the country. Last week 351,000 people filed for unemployment benefits, a 16,000-person spike from the week...
RETAIL
Voice of America

US Jobless Benefit Claims Unexpectedly Increase, but Still Near Pandemic Low

WASHINGTON — First-time claims for U.S. unemployment compensation unexpectedly increased again last week but remained near the low point during the 18-month coronavirus pandemic, the Labor Department reported Thursday. A total of 351,000 jobless workers filed for assistance, up 16,000 from the revised figure of the week before, the second...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
theloadstar.com

Sourcing from Vietnam could shift as costs and restrictions rise, warn businesses

The sourcing shift to Vietnam will go into reverse if severe lockdown measures don’t end soon, business groups have warned. Associations including AmCham, EuroCham, and Korean and Japanese business leaders have highlighted the growing financial costs and operational challenges from the Covid restrictions in South Vietnam, which are notably stricter than other countries in south-east Asia.
ECONOMY
Las Vegas Herald

Casey Askar Looks at the Franchising Industry in the United States

Naples, FL - (Sep 23) - The American Franchising Industry is undoubtedly one of the largest in the world. It's no surprise that it attracts many prominent franchise programs from different parts of the world. As of 2020, more than 775,000 franchise businesses operate in the United States. According to Casey Askar, founder of the Askar Family Office portfolio, the future of this burgeoning industry looks bright.
BUSINESS
albuquerquenews.net

With eye on U.S., Teamster targets unionizing Canada Amazon workers

TORONTO, Canada: The Teamsters Union has begun a campaign to organize workers at nine Amazon facilities in Canada. The Teamsters, among the largest unions in the United States, currently represents 25,000 Canadian workers. There are 15,000 Amazon workers they are also seeking to represent. The Canadian efforts might be part...
ECONOMY
Bisnow

Reshoring Surges As Supply Chain Snarls Live On

The U.S. is on track to reshore more industrial jobs in 2021 than any other year, including last year, which itself was a record for reshoring, according to a new report by the Reshoring Initiative. If the second half of 2021 sees jobs reshored at the same rate as the...
ECONOMY
thekatynews.com

Skilled Trades Worker Shortage At An All-Time High Amid Soaring Demand

When it comes to recovering job losses caused by the pandemic, Houston ranks in the bottom five of major American cities with 59.1% of jobs so far recovered, statistics from the federal Bureau of Labor reveal. In comparison, Dallas comes in at second highest with 87.5%. In Houston, nearly 50,000 jobs opened up in the first six months of 2021 with another 80,000 to 100,000 expected by the end of the year. Moreover, skilled trades is one industry creating significant career opportunities statewide and one of the few to experience growth nearly every month over the past eighteen months. However, a pre-existing shortage of skilled trades workers — largely caused by baby boomers recently retiring en masse — combined with soaring demand is resulting in a gap between need and supply that only continues to widen.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy