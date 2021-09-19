US Business Demand High, Worker Availability Low

When it comes to recovering job losses caused by the pandemic, Houston ranks in the bottom five of major American cities with 59.1% of jobs so far recovered, statistics from the federal Bureau of Labor reveal. In comparison, Dallas comes in at second highest with 87.5%. In Houston, nearly 50,000 jobs opened up in the first six months of 2021 with another 80,000 to 100,000 expected by the end of the year. Moreover, skilled trades is one industry creating significant career opportunities statewide and one of the few to experience growth nearly every month over the past eighteen months. However, a pre-existing shortage of skilled trades workers — largely caused by baby boomers recently retiring en masse — combined with soaring demand is resulting in a gap between need and supply that only continues to widen.
