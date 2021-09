Whether you're shopping for a mortgage or exploring a refinance, you will eventually have to face the question of points or credits. In short, points and credits are levers you can use to tweak your interest rate and closing costs. When you "take" points, you will pay less over the term of your loan but pay more upfront in closing costs. And when you "take" credits, you'll pay less at closing in exchange for a higher interest rate and higher overall loan cost. Bottom line: If you plan to own the home for a long time, taking mortgage points usually results in greater savings over the life of a loan -- even though the costs will be higher initially.

REAL ESTATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO