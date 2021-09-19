'It doesn’t have to be serious': Meet the new horticulturists shaking up the gardening scene
The public mood is having one of its periodic shifts. This time to gardening. Of the three million Britons who took it up over the past year (according to the Horticultural Trades Association), a third are under 45. Google searches for plants now rival those for dresses, and allotments are harder to get hold of than Glastonbury tickets (the National Allotment Society reported an increase of more than 300 per cent last year). In the first lockdown, Amazon saw a huge 1,237 per cent spike in seed sales in just 24 hours.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0