Las Vegas family loses everything in apartment fire

A Las Vegas family lost everything after flames from a neighboring apartment spread to their home last Saturday afternoon.

“The smoke was too thick. All I could hear was my mom telling us to get out of the apartment because it was on fire,” Ana Rojas said.

Rojas said the family was relaxing at home when smoke started coming in through the air vents. Rojas and her family walked out alive with just the clothes on their backs.

“I would always see people say don’t take life for granted and I did. You cannot bring a life back, everything is material but not the kids, not us,” Rojas said.

Rojas says they are currently living in a one-bedroom hotel room with no other place to call home.

“My kids keep telling me we lost everything. Everything I worked hard for, everything I was able to give them, it’s gone,” Rojas said. “I have to stay strong for them. I won't lose hope.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The family created a GoFundMe link to help with expenses. To donate, click here.