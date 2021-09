The current energy crisis should come as no surprise. The market has been tampered with and taxed to such an extent that it can scarcely be called a market at all. Investing in energy supply has become unlike most normal financial decisions. The rate of return you can secure will depend not so much on the extent to which you have discovered some new innovatory process or a wizard way to improve productivity and efficiency. Instead, how the government choses to legislate and regulate the sector in the years to come is likely to be the key determinant of the money you make.

