No matter if you are someone that follows everything about the royals or not, everyone heard about or watched the massively revealing interview that Oprah conducted with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It was undoubtedly one of the most-watched segments to appear on television this year with more than 49 million people worldwide watching it in just three days, according to the Mirror. Since the interview was one of the most highly anticipated segments to appear after the couple left the royals last year, it only seemed natural that it was nominated for an Emmy.

