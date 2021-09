When the Seahawks and Titans faced off in Week 2, it was a matchup between two teams that have shown they want to run the ball. While Tennessee struggled on the ground early, star back Derrick Henry wound up rushing for 182 yards and three touchdowns. For Seattle, the run game never got going. Lead back Chris Carson had two touchdowns but wound up tallying just 31 yards on 13 carries on the day.

