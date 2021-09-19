‘I cancelled my wedding – now Asos is refusing to refund four bridesmaids’ dresses’

You know one thing you can always count on? A pink Monique Lhuillier gown to turn every head in the room. It never fails! With her flirty, femme approach to bridal fashion (often with a romantic floral twist!), we often wonder why every bride isn’t satcheting down the aisle in a colorful wedding dress that captures the innately celebratory essence of the day. Jenna McElroy gets the idea. Not only did she include a pink Monique Lhuillier gown in her latest concept for her famed wedding photography workshop, she made it the centerpiece upon which all other design ideas from Westcott Weddings stemmed! Her roll call included delicate lucite dining chairs surrounding a soft blush table, gravity-defying roses that cascade loosely down an antique reclaimed French gazebo, petite macarons in rosy ombre hues atop each place setting… Ahhhh, take me there! As if on cue, Remi & Gold‘s breathtaking floral compositions invite us to pull up a seat to the table, and you can bet it takes us less than .0002 seconds to RSVP with a yes! Shall we?

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO