The Seattle Sounders defeated Liga MX’s Santos Laguna 1-0 in the Leagues Cup Semifinals on Tuesday night at Lumen Field behind a stoppage-time goal from Raúl Ruidíaz. The match was deadlocked until the 93rd minute when new signing Léo Chú sprung Ruidíaz on a breakaway. Ruidíaz’s initial shot was saved by goalkeeper Gibrán Lajud, but Ruidíaz slotted home the rebound to send the Sounders to the final. The goal was the Peruvian marksman’s second in as many Leagues Cup matches after scoring on a penalty in the Sounders’ 3-0 quarterfinals win over Tigres.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO