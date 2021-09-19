CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah comes back, but falls to San Diego State 33-31 in triple OT

By Associated Press
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — San Diego State blew a 14-point lead in the final minutes of regulation Saturday night before hanging on for a wild 33-31 victory over Utah.

Quarterback Lucas Johnson caught a 2-point conversion pass from Jesse Matthews in triple overtime, and the Aztecs (3-0) celebrated wildly after officials reversed their call of a 2-point conversion catch by Utah’s Connor O’Toole, ruling the ball hit the turf.

Greg Bell rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns and Jordan Byrd returned a kickoff 100 yards for a TD, but backup quarterback Cameron Rising led the Utes’ improbable comeback in regulation with 153 yards passing and three TDs.

