September 18, 2021 is National Clean-Up Day! If you’re interested in participating in a clean-up, check out the National Clean-Up Day website. If you would like to organize a clean-up of your own either this month or in the future, we have some tips for you this week! Whether a beach clean-up or collecting litter in the park, hands-on work is really helpful in beautifying our outdoor spaces. Here are some tips to help you organize your own clean-up:

11 DAYS AGO